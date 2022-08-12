Rosenberg police responded to 164 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Saturday, Aug. 6, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:34 a.m., assault, Ave. I and First St.
9:12 a.m., theft, 2100 block of BF Terry Blvd (Caliber Collision).
11:27 a.m., missing/stolen property found/recovered, 7100 block of Reading Rd.
1:19 p.m., theft, Klauke Rd and Bamore Rd.
3:13 p.m., welfare check, 300 block of Houston St.
4:08 p.m., animal bite, 1700 Sixth St.
4:55 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Ave. D.
5:03 p.m., fraud, 1900 block of Spruce Dr.
6:29 p.m., traffic stop, 2400 block of BF Terry Blvd.
7:34 p.m., traffic stop, 2800 block of BF Terry Blvd.
8:59 p.m., traffic stop, 6500 block of Reading Rd.
10:19 p.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:41 p.m., traffic stop, Walnut Ave. and First St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.