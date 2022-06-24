Rosenberg police responded to 216 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Friday, June 17, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:30 a.m., traffic hazard, 1100 block of First St.
12:49 a.m., assault, 26000 block of U.S. 59 (Executive Inn).
6:58 a.m., disturbance, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
9:52 a.m., traffic stop, Willow St. and Walnut Ave.
11:42 a.m., traffic stop, SH 36 and Walnut Ave.
1:46 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 3400 block of SH 36.
2:52 p.m., welfare check, 400 block of Fifth St.
2:54 p.m., assault, 2600 block of Ave. N (Taylor Ray Elementary).8:15 p.m., assault in progress, 7100 block of Reading Rd (Dolce Living Apts).
7:53 p.m., warrant served (issued by another community/court/law enforcement agency); 28300 block of U.S. 59 (Oyo Hotel).
10:30 p.m., assault in progress, 1800 block of First St. (Dona Mimi Mexican restaurant).
Arrests made Friday, June 17
10:42 p.m., male, 50, of Richmond; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony); tampering with physical evidence (a felony).
12:17 p.m., male, 51, of Katy; warrant served (issued by another community/court/law enforcement agency).
2:14 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, seven warrants-Rosenberg; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (a felony).
8:27 p.m., male, 52, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/court/law enforcement agency).
11:12 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
****
Rosenberg police responded to 180 calls/traffic stops, etc.,on Saturday, June 18, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:35 p.m., accident/crash, SH 36 S and J Meyer Rd.
10:19 a.m., theft, 24600 block of U.S. 59 (Wing 4 Stop).
11:04 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
4:15 p.m., theft, 4100 block of FM 762 (Specs).
10:41 p.m., traffic stop, Spacek Rd.
Arrests made Saturday, June 18
12:39 a.m., male, 25, of Richmond, driving while license invalid; six warrants served-Rosenberg.
1:20 a.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, warrant served-Rosenberg.
11:04 p.m., female, 46 of Richmond, driving while license invalid; wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia (license plate/inspection sticker).
11:18 p.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more (a felony).
****
Rosenberg police responded to 217 calls/traffic stops, etc. on Sunday, June 19, and made seven arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:33 a.m., traffic stop, Spacek Rd.
8:49 a.m., animal call, 2000 block of Mulcahy St (Sunset Park).
9:17 a.m., missing/stolen property returned, 2120 Fourth St. (Rosenberg PD).
11:51 a.m., criminal mischief,1300 block of Hemple Dr. (3101 Place Apts).
1:42 p.m., traffic stop, Eight St. and Ave. G.
2:42 p.m., assault in progress, 1300 block of Ave. I (Ice House).
3:34 p.m., theft, 2200 block of Spacek Rd.
3:40 p.m., suspicious activity, 1500 block of Carlisle St.
4:16 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Third St.
4:52 p.m., missing person, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
7:42 p.m., theft in progress, 23800 Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
8:40 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Ward St.
8:54 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 and Williams Way.
11:23 p.m., suspicious activity, Mons Ave. and First St.
11:47 p.m., welfare check, Town Center Blvd. and Reading Rd.
Arrests made Sunday, June 19
1:39 a.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); riding bike without/defective front light; violating driving license restriction.
4:18 a.m., male, 39, of Richmond, public intoxication.
2:03 p.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
5:08 p.m., male, 37, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by another community/court/law enforcement agency).
8:42 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (a felony); and tampering with government record.
8:56 p.m., female, 44, of Rosenberg, theft between $100-$750.
