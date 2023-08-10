Most folks in Fort Bend County can’t tell you who BF Terry was. Those who think they know assume he formed the Texas Rangers (It was Stephen F. Austin). Those who actually know either agree with his aims or have been woefully quiet to our City Leaders about whether his legacy should still be honored in 2023.
Let’s not mince words. BF Terry was Fort Bend’s most notorious slave master, segregationist, and Confederate. He fought and ultimately died, in pursuit of keeping an entire race in chains.
Fort Bend sent him as a delegate to Austin in 1836 to formalize our reasons to secede from the U.S.
He helped draft the following:
“(Texas) was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery--the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits--a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time.”
Why should one of our high schools be named after a man who saw 26% of our students as property akin to animals? Are we proud of this? Is this who we still are?
Jeff Soderstrom
Rosenberg
