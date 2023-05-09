We must congratulate the city of Rosenberg and Discover Downtown Rosenberg for putting on two very fun events this past weekend.
Discover Downtown Rosenberg hosted its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Watertower Park on Fourth Street.
The free event included mariachis and Folklorico dancers, both of whom entertained the crowd.
Activities also included games for young and old alike and food and beverage vendors.
In all, everyone had a great time.
The city of Rosenberg put on its annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday at the Rosenberg Civic Center.
Hundreds of families took advantage of the free event to see all types of vehicles up close. Children and adults were allowed to sit in police and fire vehicles, 18-wheelers, EMS units and even an air rescue helicopter.
Kids played in a foam pit as soap bubbles rained down on them. Others scooped sand and played with toy trucks in a sand pile.
A lot of photos were taken by a lot of happy parents and children.
No doubt, good memories were made Saturday.
While these two events took place, families also took advantage of the city’s splash pad at Travis Park.
Lots of families were spotted at the picnic tables and playing in the water.
Yet other families took to the hiking trails at Seabourne Creek Nature Park or enjoyed a game of soccer or baseball in one of the many ball parks the city has.
These sorts of free events and facilities make Rosenberg a better place to live and work.
They improve the quality of life for residents, who share photos and praise with others.
