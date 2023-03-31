Rogers is Bieil Award recipient

Claire Rogers was rewarded for unwaning support of Fort Bend County as the 2023 recipient of the Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award inside the Fort Bend Museum on Thursday night.
The Bleil Award has been presented annually by the Fort Bend County Historical Commission since 2009 to a person or organization for exceptional efforts and achievements in developing and promoting heritage tourism, promoting an awareness of and appreciation for historical preservation, the identification and protection of historic sites and features, and the preservation of historical and cultural resources in Fort Bend County.
The award is named for Bleil, the former Chair of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, who first envisioned this method of acknowledging exceptional achievements in historic and cultural preservation.
Rogers stood gratefully as she accepted the honor from Research and Markers Committee member Ana Alicia Acosta.
“Bert was so passionate about the history of our county that it needed to be celebrated and remembered,” Rogers said at the podium during her acceptance speech. “I appreciate this honor. It’s been a pleasure to work, play and live in this community and I count it as a great privilege to meet and work along with some many people.”
Rogers has worn many hats in her 20-plus year career of sharing the stories that make up Fort Bend County’s history with the public.
After earning a master’s degree in social work from the University of Houston, she moved to Richmond in 1988 with her husband, Ron, where they raised their two children.
Claire volunteered at Lamar Consolidated ISD and taught community Bible study.
Claire and Ron joined what was then called the Fort Bend County Museum Association.
She began volunteering at the museum and was hired as its education coordinator in 2002.
Claire became the museum manager in 2009 and served as the executive director of the Fort Bend County Museum Association, now known as the Fort Bend History Association to reflect its wide range of offerings, from 2014 to 2022.
She has also served in several leadership roles with the Fort Bend County Historical Commission since 2009 and currently serves as its secretary.
Claire was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti where her father, Octave, worked as a manager with the Haitian American Sugar Company and her mother, Scottie, taught ESL classes.
The family moved several times between Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Louisiana while her father pursued his career in the sugar industry.
She attributes her life-long interest in making history accessible to the public with two people: her father, who instilled in his children the importance of learning about the people in the different communities where they lived, and her eighth-grade history teacher, who made American history come alive.
