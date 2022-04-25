Please join us on Thursday, May 5th, at 7:00 p.m. We will be meeting in Room 105, the Gathering Room, at St. John's UMC in Richmond. St. John's is located at 400 Jackson Street.
We encourage our current members and potential members to join us for this hour long meeting.
Please visit our group's Facebook Page: Richmond-Rosenberg Alzheimer’s Support Group
Questions may be sent to: gallowkj@earthlink.net
We hope you will join us Thursday, May 5th, at 7:00 p.m.
