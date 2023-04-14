It was such a blessing for the weather to clear up in time for the Easter weekend. I hope you had an amazing time with family and friends, reflecting on the tremendous sacrifice and celebrating the miraculous resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who atoned for our sins and sent the Holy Spirit to dwell in His believers. He is risen and we are blessed. The Jetton home has become a church community over the past year and a half, and it was a blessing to gather for our second Easter. The baptisms, the message of Jesus Christ, good food, children playing, and great company made for a fulfilling weekend.
Last week the House passed a major milestone in the legislative session with the passage of the House budget in HB 1 and the supplemental budget in SB 30. I was honored to Chair the Article II Subcommittee and I am incredibly proud of the increased funding we provided for mental health services, expanding healthcare for women and children, and better supporting families in the Department of Family and Protective Services. This would not have been possible without the hard work by Vice Chair Toni Rose, and subcommittee members Representatives Gary Gates, Donna Howard, Angelia Orr, Lynn Stucky, and Gene Wu. We also received an enormous amount of feedback and support from the Article II Budget Analyst Briana Novian, and the other Appropriations and LBB staff who worked on this budget.
Beyond Article II, the Appropriations Committee also provided unprecedented property tax relief for all Texans, investing more than $17 billion in property tax relief, increasing funding for public education by more than $11 billion, and providing funding for improving our state’s infrastructure, including roads, water, and flood mitigation.
I am proud of the work the House has done on the budget, but the budget can change significantly based on bills that pass the legislature. We also must negotiate differences in the budget with the Senate. This process happens in conference after the budget passes both chambers. Each article of the budget will be negotiated by Chair Bonnen, Chair Huffman, and the Article Chairs for the House and Senate. The negotiated bill becomes the final budget. The same process occurs with the supplemental budget.
It’s a busy week in the Texas Legislature. The Local and Consent Calendar Committee met for the first time to set the calendar for local or uncontroversial bills that receive a quicker layout on the floor. This calendar will be heard on the floor on Friday. On the floor I will also lay out HB 279, which was the first bill I filed this session. HB 279 combats human trafficking and provides additional protections against trafficking for adults with disabilities. I will also lay out HB 367, which authorizes the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to hold judicial candidates to the same campaign standards as incumbent judges.
In committees I am laying out a handful of bills this week:
HB 1667: Reforms the CPS reporting process to better connect families in need with services
HB 3811: Allows increased virtual participating and transparency in certain special purpose district meetings
HB 3781: Special Education Funding Reform bill (I will come back to this one in a moment)
HB 3145: Updating the timeline for complaints filed with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct
HB 3452: Increases the standard for complaints filed with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct and clarifies the process of resolving these complaints
HB 2675: Authorizing justice courts to rule for funds be deposited into an account for minors receiving a settlement in court (such as an car accident settlement)
House Bill 3781 is an important bill to me, as it is the culmination of the hard work by the interim State Commission on Special Education Funding. I was honored to be named Vice Chair of this commission, which heard extensive testimony over the interim from parents, students, educators, advocates, school districts, agencies, and more, about how Texas funds Special Education and how we can reform that process. The committee ultimately voted on a report of legislative recommendations. I filed a bill adopting those recommendations as House Bill 3781.
Current statute funds student education based on the location of their education. So a student in a classroom that just needs extra time on exams receives the same amount of funding as a student in the same classroom who has a full time aide and additional one-on-one time with the teacher, or other accommodations. This is a little oversimplified but it demonstrates how schools can end up paying significantly more for some special education services than they are receiving, under the current model.
The most significant part of HB 3781 is the transition to an intensity of services model of funding with seven tiers based on the needs of the student. There will also be four additional groups of services to provide additional funding for students when applicable. This change will much more closely align the funding for special education services with the costs of providing special education services.
