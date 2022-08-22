With a new school year in session, I eagerly await the news from our local campuses.
Let me be more specific: I await the student-centric reports.
I look forward to the theatre departments planning for their seasonal shows, the science expos, and the regional and state contests.
I want to hear about the school gardens, the campus art projects, the culinary and robotics clubs and the auto mechanic students.
I want to hear about our local speech and debate students dominating at an event and which FFA kids earn big bucks and bragging rights at the fair this year.
I can’t wait to see the photos of enthusiastic cheerleaders and athletes as their teams advance in competition.
I’m waiting for the teachers to flood our email inboxes with photos of a triumphant project or event or messages from the parents who want to share something inspiring their children are doing.
With a shaky start, our schools re-opened and resumed after that debilitating blow that stole an entire year from everyone nearly three years ago. But it felt like we lost something critical in that transition — the representation of our students.
Their voices didn’t sound as loud as before.
Talking points that concerned them but didn’t necessarily include them replaced their voices.
The educational landscape of our nation became a battleground for multiple conflicts from adult angles.
The impact of The Virus. Mass shootings. Book banning. Test scores. Extreme political ideology. Teacher shortages. Increases in youth depression and anxiety. The list could continue, honestly.
And lost in this disarray were our students’ achievements, passions and desires. Their stories told with their voices. The good stories and the bad ones. The thought-provoking recounts, as well as those that are funny, sad and even infuriating.
I used to spend hours reading through stories about kids from all factions of our nation who were building, creating, overcoming and thriving.
Now, I read more about the youth displaying increased anxiety, depression, self-harm, destructiveness or apathy.
But that can happen when you are to be seen and not heard. When the entire room is talking about you but not to you.
Every day, minus one, I spend a period reading articles on an assortment of subjects.
Political, environmental, health, art, education, technology, medicine, parenting, racism, retirement, crime, economic and scientific trends — all these topics, and more, catch my attention.
This world is filled with copious stories, many of which find their way into print. Others, however, go mainly undetected, known only to those who happened to be nearby.
That doesn’t make those stories — the ones that don’t go viral — any less important, though.
That’s why The Herald is important to our West Fort Bend community.
We can capture our students’ stories and share them beyond our county, just as Herald editor Scott Reese Willey did with the Wright Junior High “Back To School” orientation photos that ran Sunday.
These moments are critical for our youth. These are the ones I hope to see more of this school year.
In one photo is seventh-grader Rafael Escobar, whom the principal wants on broadcasting. The principal said Rafael’s enunciation and booming voice are perfect for the morning broadcast to classes.
In another photo, Kambree Easterling, a 7th-grade cheerleader, poses in her uniform, a smile wide across her face; in one more seventh-grader, Lilly Brown turns in her physical because she plans to participate in track, tennis, volleyball and basketball.
Time will tell just how high these students will skyrocket.
But we shouldn’t wait until they reach the mountain peak or cross the finish line before we chant and champion their names.
Let them share their voices again.
Allow us to share their stories, once more.
Marquita Griffin has been a staff writer for The Fort Bend Herald since 2007. In addition to contributing columns and articles to The Herald, she's also the Managing Editor and feature writer of The Herald's monthly magazines: West Fort Bend Living, Greatwood Monthly, Pecan Grove Monthly and Fulshear Living. She resides in Fort Bend County with her family.
