With a new school year in session, I eagerly await the news from our local campuses.
Let me be more specific: I await the student-centric reports.
I look forward to the theatre departments planning for their seasonal shows, the science expos, and the regional and state contests.
I want to hear about the school gardens, the campus art projects, the culinary and robotics clubs and the auto mechanic students.
I want to hear about our local speech and debate students dominating at an event and which FFA kids earn big bucks and bragging rights at the fair this year.
I can’t wait to see the photos of enthusiastic cheerleaders and athletes as their teams advance in competition.
I’m waiting for the teachers to flood our email inboxes with photos of a triumphant project or event or messages from the parents who want to share something inspiring their children are doing.
With a shaky start, our schools re-opened and resumed after that debilitating blow that stole an entire year from everyone nearly three years ago. But it felt like we lost something critical in that transition — the representation of our students.
Their voices didn’t sound as loud as before.
Talking points that concerned them but didn’t necessarily include them replaced their voices.
The educational landscape of our nation became a battleground for multiple conflicts from adult angles.
The impact of The Virus. Mass shootings. Booking banning. Test scores. Extreme political ideology. Teacher shortages. Increases in youth depression and anxiety. The list could continue, honestly.
And lost in this disarray were our student’s achievements, passions and desires. Their stories told with their voices. The good stories and the bad ones. The thought-provoking recounts, as well as those that are funny, sad and even infuriating.
I used to spend hours reading through stories about kids from all factions of our nation who were building, creating, overcoming and thriving.
Now, I read more about the youth displaying increased anxiety, depression, self-harm, destructiveness or apathy.
