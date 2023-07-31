I write because republican lawmakers seem to be hesitant in pursuing impeachment of President Biden. I hear such nonsense as impeachment may backfire. I read that we need an impeachment inquiry whatever that may be. I hear comments like “we need to tend to the American Citizens business.” What nonsense I hear from our republicans. Have they forgotten that the short Italian Speaker Pelosi made all those arguments moot as she proceeded to impeach President Trump on the flimsiest unverified accusations. She had no qualms, and she was not afraid. I recall her saying something like we can “do two things at the same time.”
Therefore, Republicans, impeach President Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and AG Garland. Don’t throw up red herrings and expect the American people to swallow it. Take action! Be BOLD.
Sincerely,
George L Hext
2210 2nd St
Rosenberg, TX 77471
