My name is Sam Scinta and I am the new Sports/News Writer at the Fort Bend Herald. I am new to Texas, having moved here after spending the last two years in Phoenix, and am thrilled to have the responsibility of telling some of the area’s stories, both on the field and off it.
I am originally from Chicagoland, hailing from the city’s northwest suburbs, but I grew up in the town of O’Fallon, Illinois, a Metro East suburb of St. Louis. After high school I attended the University of Kansas, where I originally planned on becoming a high school band director. While at KU, my love for sports and writing led me instead to journalism, and after school I started my career as a Sports Writer in my hometown at the O’Fallon Weekly newspaper.
After roughly two years at the Weekly, I made the leap to a daily paper when I moved to the Northwest Signal newspaper in Napoleon, Ohio, just outside of Toledo. There, I covered high school sports in Henry County and had the pleasure of learning from veteran Sports Editor Jeff Ratliff, who stressed the importance of finding the local voice in every story.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced me to spend the last two years working outside of the industry in Real Estate in Maricopa County, Arizona, but I could not be more excited to get back to doing what I love most.
Outside of the newsroom, I am predictably a big sports fan. I mostly follow Chicago sports, being a huge Cubs and Blackhawks fan, but as far as football goes I side with my Western New York-native dad and cheer for the Buffalo Bills.
Beyond watching sports, I like to spend time with my fiancé Abi and our dog Wrigley. Big animal lovers, we also have two cats, Simba and Charlie, and a myriad of other smaller critters to fill out our home. I also love playing the saxophone, which I’ve been studying for 17 years, and I roll a mean game on the lanes, too.
I take great pride in finding the personal voice in a story and greatly look forward to getting to know this community and the people who live within it.
See you out there!
