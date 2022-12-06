On November 21, 2022, Research.com, a leading academic platform for researchers, released the 2022 World Ranking of Best Universities.
The news about Research.com rankings are frequently publicized by major media, like Forbes, and shared by top US universities, including Standord, Harvard, and MIT.
The things you should know about world’s best universities:
Harvard University hosts the highest number of leading scientists in the world (2113 scholars)
Universities from the USA dominate the world ranking with as many as 234 listed institutions; the other leading countries are China with 97 universities, the United Kingdom with 75 universities
The state with the best universities in the USA is California
The only university in the top 10 that is based outside the US is Oxford University
The highest number of influential universities is located in Europe (39.4% of all leading universities)
Research.com prepared the ranking with the goal to inspire researchers, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs around the world to find out where leading experts work and carry out their research.
The platform also published an analysis of their key findings about the best universities, including a detailed analysis of geographies, and countries represented.
According to Research.com, academic institutions from the United States continue to dominate the list of world’s best universities with 234 institutions from that country listed in 2022 which represents 23.4% of the whole ranking. The other leading countries are China with 97 universities, the United Kingdom with 75 universities, Japan with 68 universities, and Germany with 62 universities.
Countries With The Best Universities in 2022
9 out of 10 universities in the top 10 are from the United States (the only one that is based outside the US is Oxford University).
Harvard University tops the list of the best universities in the world with a total H-index of 170,977 and 2113 scientists from that institution. For Europe, Oxford University is ranked the first in the region with a world rank of 5. University of Tokyo, Japan leads the top list in Asia with a world rank of 27. For Oceania, the University of Sydney from Australia is on top of the list with a world rank of 42. Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil is the first in South America with a world ranking of 158. In Africa, the highest-ranking university is the University of Cape Town, South Africa ranking at position 336 in the world.
In terms of the total H-index generated by the leading scientists as well as the number of leading scientists, the state with the best universities in the USA is California. 19 of the leading universities are based in California, and 4 of them rank in the world’s top 10.
