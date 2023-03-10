The American people were deluged by statements by the “esteemed” Dr. Fauci almost daily for three years.
He opined on masks (against then for), on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, on vaccine mandates, on social distancing, on lockdowns, and on natural vs. vaccine-related immunity. In addition, he stated that he should not be questioned—“I am science.”
I call your attention to a recent paper co-authored by Dr. Fauci, after he retired from government service. It is interesting that his new paper, “Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses,” in the journal Cell Host and Microbe (Jan. 2023) has not been widely covered by the media, as were his previous declarations. Among the new conclusions in this paper are the following.
New vaccines against respiratory viruses such as influenza or coronaviruses are highly unlikely to achieve the levels of effectiveness we expect for other vaccines.
Since 2005, the efficacy of flu vaccines ranged from 14 to 60% annually, with an average of about 40%.
The paper notes: “The rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases. It is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines.”
Fauci restates previous knowledge about immunity and respiratory viruses.
Therefore, early predictions about high COVID vaccine efficacy were false.
This paper proves the system-wide deception practiced during the pandemic and the serious error of required mass vaccination.
Gene DeBons
Richmond
