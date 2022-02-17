The Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild of Texas will be hosting their Quilt Showcase 2022 in April.

Event Name: Metamorphosis, fabric to quilts

Dates: April 29th – 30th

Time: 10am – 4pm

Venue: Fort Bend County Fair Grounds

4310 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, Texas, 77471

There will be Quilts, Vendors, Door Prizes, Food for purchase, Raffle Baskets, Quilts for sale and Quilts of Valor ceremony on Saturday.

