The Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild of Texas will be hosting their Quilt Showcase 2022 in April.
Event Name: Metamorphosis, fabric to quilts
Dates: April 29th – 30th
Time: 10am – 4pm
Venue: Fort Bend County Fair Grounds
4310 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, Texas, 77471
There will be Quilts, Vendors, Door Prizes, Food for purchase, Raffle Baskets, Quilts for sale and Quilts of Valor ceremony on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.