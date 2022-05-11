On May 2, the Brazos River Authority and the City of Houston formally signed the transfer of ownership to the proposed Allens Creek Reservoir project planned for Austin County near the cities of Sealy and Wallis. You've probably heard that this lake has been planned for more than 40 years, first as a cooling lake for a proposed nuclear power plant, then as a water supply reservoir that will provide water for thousands of homes in the Brazos River basin. There have been fits and starts with this project. The BRA approached the local communities with town hall meetings in 2002 and with the media in 2016 in the hopes of moving forward. But the project stalled due to disagreement between the project partners on funding and project timing. Houston had done such a good job securing water for its future elsewhere that there was no immediate need to move forward. At the same time, the fast-growing population within the Brazos basin urgently needed additional water sources to allow continued growth.
The purchase of full rights to the Allens Creek Reservoir Project by the BRA is a win for the Brazos River basin, the City of Houston, and the State of Texas. In selling its 70 percent ownership to the BRA, the City of Houston retains the ability to purchase a smaller portion of water from the reservoir while allowing the BRA to move forward with the lengthy permitting, engineering and construction process that will finally put water in this lake. The water supply created by Allens Creek Reservoir will be used by BRA to meet the rapidly growing municipal, industrial, and agricultural needs in the Lower Brazos River Basin.
Please understand, you won't see earthmovers in the next few weeks, months, or even years. The federal permitting process requires many varied studies into the lake's effects on the community, the area's cultural history, and the environment. We expect it could be 7 – 10 years before all the studies are complete and a permit is issued to begin construction. During that time, those living near the lake site may see small work crews taking samples, photos, surveys, and even counting reptiles. This is all part of the permitting process.
It's our plan to keep the Allens Creek Reservoir Community and those that have questions and concerns about the proposed reservoir as up-to-date as possible throughout the permitting process. Since we're just beginning, we don't have much information to share at this time. But what we do know is available for your review at www.brazos.org/AllensCreek. You'll find background, history and basics about the planned reservoir and answers to the many questions frequently asked about the project. You may have other questions as well, and we'll do our best to answer them for you. Honestly, we don't have all the answers just yet, but we'll keep you informed as we learn more.
Feel free to contact us at information@brazos.org or call at 888-922-6272 and ask for our Public Information Office. We hope you will be as excited as we are to move forward with this water supply project that will benefit the local community and the entire State of Texas.
Regards,
David Collinsworth
General Manager/Chief Executive Officer
