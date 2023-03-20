The legislative session is heating up here at the Capitol and we are packing a lot into each day as we hear bills in committee, discuss legislation with other members on the House floor, and meet with constituents who stop by the office to share their perspective on how we can make sure Texas remains the best state to pursue the American Dream.
This concept of preserving the American Dream is at the center of many discussions taking place in the Capitol. One of our tasks in the legislature is the protection of our state and the Texans residing here. This is seen in discussions around securing the border, supporting law enforcement, educating the public about the dangers of fentanyl, and more recently, discussing Texas’ responsibility to protect our state from threats from hostile foreign governments.
Last session we passed a bill called the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act. The bill prohibited companies from accessing Texas’ critical infrastructure if the company is owned or controlled by citizens of China, North Korea, Russia, Iran, or another country designated by the Governor. These companies are prohibited from entering into contracts that would give them access to Texas’ communication infrastructure system, cybersecurity system, electric grid, hazardous waste treatment systems, or water treatment facilities. The Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act passed the House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law by Governor Abbott. You can find a recap and vote record of this bill here.
The Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act was one of the first such bills in the U.S. The law took essential steps to protect direct attempts to interact with Texas’ critical infrastructure. However, more work is needed to further protect our state from espionage and other assaults on our state. A key area needing more work are the investigative and enforcement components of protecting our state. Laws preventing espionage and disruption to our critical infrastructure are important, but since we cannot expect bad actors to obey the law, we need options to investigate possible abuses and enforcement options to take action against hostile actors.
I filed House Bill 2788 to address this need and provide additional protections against espionage and attempts to disrupt our critical infrastructure. HB 2788 does not list specific countries, but empowers the Governor to provide a list of hostile governments in consultation with key intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The process for this in HB 2788 will be modeled after the process outlined in the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act. HB 2788 also asks the Governor to create a list of sites that are critical to our state security and therefore in need of additional scrutiny to avoid espionage or disruption of critical infrastructure.
The Comptroller will then be able to review land ownership to see if government entities purchased land in proximity to sensitive sites or critical infrastructure. Governments or individuals suspected of violating this law, or others like it, can be investigated. Businesses or individuals who have already been cleared by another agency, such as CFIUS, will not need to be cleared again by the Comptroller.
Individuals are not in violation of HB 2788 unless they are closely affiliated with a hostile government AND purchased land in close proximity to a sensitive site. “Proximity” will also be set by rule making and not in statute as technology can change this need over time. Similarly, HB 2788 does not list out which countries will be considered “hostile governments” as Texas’ and the United States’ relationships with countries can change, and at times more rapidly than the legislature can reconvene to update statute.
I want to make a point of saying thank you to everyone who reached out with feedback about HB 2788. Your questions, ideas, and perspective have been instrumental in refining the language of the bill. This is the legislative process at work. While we do an enormous amount of research and work on a bill before it is filed, in a state as large and diverse as Texas, we benefit from other perspectives to help ensure each bill accomplishes what we want it to and we avoid unintended consequences. After a bill is filed, the author can update it with a Committee Substitute before it is heard in committee and/or before it is voted out of committee. The bill can then be amended on the floor with a floor amendment. Once it passes a chamber, it then must go through the same process in the other chamber. If two different versions of the bill pass in each chamber, the differences get resolved in conference before each chamber votes again for or against each bill.
This process is helpful because it ensures many eyes review each bill, and the public has opportunity to review and comment on the bill as well. I am already hard at work on a committee sub for HB 2788 to incorporate some of the good ideas others had to make the bill stronger. This includes clarifying the investigations process, adding the CFIUS exemption, clarifying the proximity to sensitive sites and critical infrastructure and more.
