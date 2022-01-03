The Pleak Planning and Zoning Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public.
I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year. We celebrated Christmas in West Virginia with my family at a resort. Needless to say we did not have 1 bit of snow. It was cold so that was a plus. We got to do some sledding with some machine made snow and the littles didn’t know any different. We hiked down 214 steps to the gorgeous waterfall at Blackwater Falls State Park. We had many adventures. It was great making memories and I was so happy to see my family there.
Our flight got delayed Monday so I didn’t get to write an article, so I wanted to wish our son Garrett Vacek a very happy belated 29th birthday.
Happy January 4th birthday to one of my favorite neighbors Joan Wendt! Hope Ralph splurges on you.
Huge happy 16th birthday, January 9th to our daughter Grace Goates. Shes about to get her drivers license, Pray for us, lol.
Remember, please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
