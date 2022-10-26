When Washington, D.C. lost its Major League Baseball team for the third time in 1972, I was a six-year old kid growing up in the Washington Metro Area without a team to follow.
The Washington Senators moved to Arlington and became the Texas Rangers, so instead of throwing my allegiance to the nearby American League Baltimore Orioles, I found another National League team 139 miles to the north more to my liking - the Philadelphia Phillies.
By the time the Phillies lost the 1976 NLCS to the Big Red Machine, I was hooked. My dad had even taken me and my two brothers to Philadelphia that summer to see the All-Star Game and what a site it was.
America was celebrating her Bicentennial and where else would you rather be than in Philadelphia looking at the crack in the Liberty Bell and taking in the Midsummer Classic in Veterans Stadium? Pretty cool stuff for a 10-year old kid.
The Phillies would go on to have stellar years lead by lefty pitcher Steve Carlton, 3B Mike Schmidt, SS Larry Bowa, and Greg Luzinski in left field. The Phillies would lose three NLCS in a row before beating the Houston Astros in 1980 to advance to the World Series and go on to beat the Kansas City Royals for their first World Series title.
Little did I know that 19 years later, I would be sitting in the Astrodome as a newly minted Houstonian taking in my first baseball playoff game as an adult and falling in love with the Houston Astros.
Although they lost the 1999 NLDS that year, I was hooked on the ‘Stros and the likes of Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, and a youngster named Lance Berkman, who became one of my favorites of all-time.
That run of playoff baseball was capped with a trip to the World Series in 2005 and despite getting swept by the White Sox, it was a great time to be a Houston Astro fan - or so I thought.
Fast forward 10 years and 192 games below .500 in that span, but in our third year in the American League we were back in the playoffs. Little did we know at that time, that after losing to Kansas City in the ALDS in 2015, that in the coming years Houston would see playoff baseball reach heights that very few fan bases ever get to see.
The rarified air in which we’ve been living since 2015 is thrilling and addictive. Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and the list continues of former and current stars responsible for our current run of greatness.
And, oh yeah, future Hall of Famer and soon-to-be, three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and the entire Houston pitching staff.
No longer is the color orange the symbol of Halloween in October, it’s the symbol of playoff baseball in Houston.
In my 24th season as a Houston Astro fan, I can’t wait for Friday’s first pitch against my childhood team and to be as one in support with the rest of the millions of Astros faithful.
What a great time it was to be a Phillies fan as a kid, but what an unbelievable time it is to be an Astros fan as an adult. Cherish these moments because they never get old.
Bring on the Phils and Let’s Go Astros!!
