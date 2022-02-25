Every day we hear about millions of illegal, undocumented Democrats crossing our border. We also hear about masses of folks fleeing their socialist, liberal cities and states due to high taxes, the cost of living and high crime rates moving to Texas and other conservative states.
Let's move to Texas, vote Democrat and turn Texas into the same rat hole we live in now. As comedian Ron White said, "You can't fix stupid!"
Can anyone remember the last time they heard of Texans fleeing to broke, socialist Democrat cities and states? Me neither.
I can't take it anymore here in Texas. Let's move to California, Chicago or New York where our sky-high taxes go toward supporting illegal aliens and wacky, woke socialist agendas. Let's move anywhere they de-fund the police, riot and burn down businesses, where only criminals have guns and are released from jail, and you have a great chance of being robbed or shot.
Now, I'll be the first to admit I didn't go to school every day. But just how many times do Democrats have to pick up a hot horseshoe?
Mac McCune
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.