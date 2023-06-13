"Customer: A person who pays for all your vacations, hobbies, rent, food, car notes, and gives you the opportunity to better yourself."
— Unknown
"Good afternoon, Elegante Suites reservations in Abilene," the voice on the phone said. "How can I help YOU today?" Heavy emphasis on the word, 'you,' made me smile.
It also evoked memories of one of my mother's favorite afternoon television shows when I was in grade school. One that turned dreams of prizes and giveaways into reality for one lucky lady contestant.
The show's opening pitch was most memorable, enthusiastically delivered by host Jack Bailey. Mom and countless other housewives across the country were focused on the black-and-white TV show every afternoon to hear, "Would YOU … like to be Queen for a day?"
Hearing the same vibe from a hotel last week was as refreshing as a West Texas breeze in a society having seemingly forsaken customer service.
In my school days, I also learned about customer service working for my father in five-and-dime stores. Before electronic cash registers. Before self-checkouts. Before dehumanizing conversations with computers. Before retail giants who achieved success built on customer service before abandoning the concept, even doing away with greeters at the door.
Variety stores like Perry Brothers had greeters. They were also called store managers. Dad was often found standing at the open front door in a time before air-conditioned businesses, speaking to customers. Calling most of them by name.
"First lesson," Dad said. You're not making a sale. You're making a repeat customer who will return because you made them feel good about shopping with you."
"Second lesson. Learn how to make correct change. Place the money they give you in plain sight on the register. Leave it there while making change," I remember Dad saying. "Start by stating the amount they owe and count the change back to the amount they gave you.
I still remember his example. "Their purchase is $1.79. They give you two dollars. You say, 'That will be $1.79.' Then count back to the amount they gave you, saying it aloud with each coin. Give them a penny saying, 'This will make one eighty,' then the dimes saying 'ninety and two dollars.
"That's all you have to do. Except smile and say, 'Thank you, we appreciate your shopping with us. Please come back.'"
My guess is some people working in the public that I've encountered lately missed those classes.
"That will be $5.17," the drive-through speaker crackled. Arriving at the window, I handed the employee a ten-dollar bill and 17 cents intending to make the transaction quick and easy. It did neither. The employee took my money, put it in the register, and handed me some ones and loose change. Then turned away.
