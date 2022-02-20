No worries of foot fungus

Commendations to the Fort Bend Herald for its recent two editorials that expose some of the petty politics of our fair town.
We must maintain our sense of humor through it all.
Reading the Thursday, Feb. 17, letter to the editor in “Your View” (“Expect increase in foot problems, fungus growth because of splash pad”), and the accompanying editorial (“Anti-democracy bunch running for Rosenberg City Council seats”), I couldn’t help but laugh and recall the incantations from one of my all-time favorite musicals, “The Music Man.”
You may add your own rhythm section...
“Oh, we got trouble! “
Chourus: “Trouble trouble trouble”
“Right here in our Fair City!”
“And that starts with “T” and that rhymes with “P” and that stands for… oh that splash POOL!!!!
“We’ll have toe jam fungus! Spills and BILLS!”
Chorus “Oh my Lord!”
“Can Billy’s minions save us still!!!”
“All we gotta do is get out there and VOTE!!!!!”
Chorus: “Let’s VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”
“If we vote enough, soon these folks might forget that STUFF!!”
“Then at last we’ll finally get our Boys’ Band!”
Trombone glissando! Rat a tat tat tat!
“With UNIFORMS!”
Where is Professor Hill when we need him the most?
I can only recall how much absolute joy my grandchildren had at a splash pad in downtown Chicago! My only question is, why the heck can’t we, in a growing progressive city like we currently enjoy, have three or four splash pads?! And public swimming pools as well?!! Shame on all of us!!!
Wayne Poorman
Rosenberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.