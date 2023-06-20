The Rosenberg city council is raising our water rates. They claim they need the extra $ to maintain the water/sewer system. However, the claim is disingenuous because they are dumping millions of gallons of water at the splash pad. In addition, the city splash pad has free admission and open to anyone from anywhere. Now the council wants a 2nd splash pad.
The public was told the splash pad would only cost $40K annually in maintenance/operation expenses? Through an open records request it was discovered the splash pad is on track to use 40 million gallons a year. If you multiply that by the current rate residences pay, the cost is about $400,000 annually not $40K. That means the splash pad is costing 10 times what the city council said it was going cost, for the water alone. Not even including sales tax, labor, the upcoming water rate increase or commercial rates. Where is the story on that?
Past city councils have worked hard to avoid fines from the Fort Bend Subsidence District for pumping from water wells. The city has spent $ millions, most of it borrowed $ to achieve this. Water is expensive. There is no free ride!
Bill Benton
Former mayor of Rosenberg
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.