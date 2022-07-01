Nicolas Gonzales, age 23 passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Nicolas was born September 4, 1998. A visitation for Nicolas will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th St., Richmond, TX 77469. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at Forest Park Southwest Cemetery, 9040 FM 359 Road, Richmond, TX 77406. A reception will follow immediately after at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.katyfh.com for the family.
