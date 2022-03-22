Nick Irene

The United States government is making a rare good decision for once in not only eliminating the tedious clock changing but making daylight saving time permanent and this reporter could not show a smile brighter than the sun itself.
The Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate in an unprecedented unanimous vote on Tuesday.
The legislation would permanently end the twice-annual changing of the clocks.
Better yet, brighter afternoons will become the year-round norm starting in November 2023. The transportation industry has set-in schedules on the existing time and asked for additional months to adjust.
Daylight saving time is when the clocks move forward shifting daylight hours later in the evening while standard time shifts daylight hours earlier in the morning.
The bill still must pass through the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden to be official, but based on the bipartisan agreement, it’s extremely likely it will be written into federal law.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was the loudest advocate for the change as the bill’s top sponsors.
“Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it,” Rubio said on the Senate floor. “And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it? If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore.”
Personally, I can’t agree with Rubio more. I can’t stand it when it becomes dark earlier and Americans tend to agree.
YouGov polling from October 2021 found that 63% of Americans not only wanted to eliminate clock changing but 49% wanted to have permanent daylight saving time. Just 29% wanted permanent standard time.
My overall mood just swings with the weather as it is but especially once the sun sets.
I’m less likely to go out and drive around if it’s pitch black outside before 6 p.m. I would rather just lay in bed, do nothing and wait until the sun eventually rises.
Since the clocks changed, I’ve even self-consciously noticed I feel more energized, motivated and excited for what the new day has in store for me.
When I get off home at a normal hour, the sun is still out now as opposed to a couple of weeks ago when it was pitch black before I even got out of the office.
It may sound silly and cliche but nothing beats a beautiful sunny day and the more often we can get those, the better I think we all are.
In a more serious tone, experts have attributed clock changing to many health issues such as seasonal depression and obesity.
Studies have shown that the transition from summertime to standard time was associated with an increase in depressive episodes, according to a 2017 Danish Psychiatric Central Research Register study.
Of the more than 185,000 depressed people used for the study, research showed that symptoms worsened by 11% due to the time change.
Depression often leads to unhealthy habits such as stress, obesity and lack of sleep.
Sleep scientists have advocated for years that for the best optimal health, people should stick to the same sleep schedule every night.
The clock shifting makes that impossible and our biological clocks will be a bit off, according to experts.
If your sleep is disrupted, you might be more likely to get into a car accident and even more likely if it’s dark out.
Researchers looked at 732,835 car accidents recorded through the U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System that took place between 1996 and 2017 and found a 6% increase in fatal accidents in the first week of the new clocks.
Violent crimes are also typically less likely to happen when it’s bright outside. Despite 55% of offenses happening in the daylight, violent crimes are dwarfed when the sun is out.
Crimes such as larceny/theft, drug violations, simple assaults, and property crimes were slightly more likely to happen while it’s daylight, but more violent crimes such as driving while impaired, murder, rape/sexual assault, and robbery were more frequently reported at night, according to a 2017 study by The Sleep Judge using FBI statistics.
Other issues that researchers have found include reduced worker productivity, increased heart attacks and strokes, and greater energy usage.
I truly believe that not only for me personally but for many in the community, we will all enjoy this rare win for our elected officials.
It’s always nice when the people we vote into office do something we can mostly agree with for a change.
Reach Nick Irene at nirene@fbherald.com.
