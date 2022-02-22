How ironic that the editorial (Sunday, Feb. 20) was captioned “Have you no decency, sir?” That’s exactly how I felt about the editorial when I read it—have you no decency? I was taught in journalism courses to be professional even when expressing my opinion in editorials, to not belittle and use inflammatory language, and not resort to petty name calling. I also believe facts are important, to not distort the facts to suit my agenda. Yes, it is fine to disagree with something and to state your opinion, but it is not fine to bully and maybe even libel your targets. This was no editorial; it was a disgrace.
JoAnn McMinn
Rosenberg
