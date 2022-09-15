I have three children.
I cannot even imagine losing one, for any reason, especially the victim of a crazed shooter.
The Morgans deserve our heartfelt sorrow and prayers for their loss.
If the shooter had walked into a school or public place with the most terrifying gun of WW2 or the Korean War, would anyone notice the BAR?
The news media would probably only report that someone had been shot.
However, had that been an AR15, a less powerful rifle than the Browning Automatic Rifle, the news media would immediately jump into the fray.
I think they have made the AR popular with idiot shooters.
Any rifle will kill you, even the little .22-cal we use for "plinking", but it does not normally have the cooling shroud around the barrel that is seen on the AR-15, thus not intimidating. I have a little 22, it holds 25 rounds of ammo, more than the AR, but no one seems to notice.
I don't own an AR15, can't afford one, but attacking a particular type of a firearm seems silly to me.
By the way, the AR15 is NOT a military rifle.
Did anyone notice that this week a 17-year-old killed two armed robbers that broke into his home in Houston.....with a shotgun?
If you want home protection, get a shotgun, they are relatively cheap, you don't have to be accurate and they work.
And keep up the good work Congressman Nehls, we have your back.
Tom Stell
Richmond
