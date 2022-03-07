Congratulations on the election Neil, looks like you are on the fast tract to another term in Congress.
Can you please do something about our border? We have supported your election efforts for years, now we are looking for some action.
Sometimes I think the congressman from Kentucky expounds more concern about Texas than you.
You have experienced the first year including the "riot" etc., and should have your "feet wet" by now.
Looking forward to your next year in Washington, I'm sure the people of Texas can count on your efforts.
Tom Stell
Richmond
