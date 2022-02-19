It’s a question I’m asked repeatedly:
Why did I become a journalist?
My answer is always the same:
My dad was a journalist — of sorts.
My dad was in the Coast Guard when I was in grade school. And one of his job duties was writing stories and taking photos for the Coast Guard’s monthly “newspaper” called The Octagon, really nothing more than a bulletin printed on thick 8x11 copy paper and duplicated on a mimeograph machine.
The bulletin was only eight or 10 pages and included the usual rescues, boating accidents and upcoming training seminars in the Coast Guard’s Eighth District.
The monthly newsletter also included a feature story or two. My dad wrote the features.
He saved the newspapers in his closet,where I discovered them one day when I was maybe six or seven. I sat on the floor and read his stories and marveled at his storytelling abilities.
Now, anyone who knows my dad, knows he loves to talk and share stories. So it was only natural for him to become a newspaperman.
His feature stories, by today’s standards, were quite lacking.
Dad’s stories always lacked substance — often times there was no biographical information about the people he mentioned in his stories, or statistics to back up his reporting — but I was always impressed and enthralled by his writing skills nonetheless.
I eagerly awaited the next installment of the bulletin, which was mailed to our home each month.
I checked my parents’ closet regularly to see if it had arrived.
When a new bulletin arrived, I would sit in front of the closet door reading my dad’s stories, sometimes two or three times.
My dad was a “people person.” He loved people, no matter their age, color, creed or ethnicity. And his stories reflected his love of the common man.
Certainly, he wrote about his commanding officers and fellow Coast Guardsmen, but he also wrote about anyone he crossed paths with, as long as they had a story to tell.
“OLD WHAT’S HIS FACE” was one of the headlines. The story concerned a much-loved lighthouse keeper whose name no one seemed to remember. My dad interviewed Coast Guardsmen who served in the area of the lighthouse.
When my mom and dad split up, and he moved away, I kept in touch with him emotionally through his stories.
By reading his stories I knew where he was stationed. I could envision him taking a moment out of his task to jot down a few notes in his well-worn notebook. One day he and his crew would be searching for a body along a canal in Louisiana and the next month, they would be repairing a buoy on the Mississippi River.
He served as a member of the Coast Guard honor guard assigned to the burial detail for former President Lyndon B. Johnson.
I know this because I read his first-hand account in the Octagon.
After my dad retired from the Coast Guard, he attended journalism school in Oklahoma.
He was always calling me up and explaining to me the “inverted pyramid” or some other journalism term he’d learned in class.
Dad was always so excited about newspaper writing that I started to think it was a career worth looking into.
After all, if Dad loved it, it couldn’t be all that bad.
When I enrolled in journalism school, my dad was ecstatic. When I started my first job as a reporter at a daily newspaper, he was fit to be tied. When I was named editor we almost had to throw cold water on him.
My dad was an orphan so his wives and children were his only family. He loved his children dearly — even if he didn’t always say so aloud.
He was raised by the owner of the orphanage, whose husband had died in the Great War. She had adopted out all the children at the orphanage but my dad, who she decided to adopt herself. We knew her as Grandma Willey and she showered love on the little boy, and he, in turn on his seven children — Leslie, Cindy, me, John Stacey, Tommy and Alta.
The orphanage was located in Oregon and each summer all the orphans were sent by bus to a peanut farm in Texas owned by the Reese family where they would get plenty of fresh air and exercise.
My dad loved the summer visits. He loved working on the farm and he dearly loved the Reese family, so much so he named me after the patriarch of the family — Mr. Reese — and my younger sister, Stacey, after one of Mr. Reese’s daughters (If I remember correctly).
Dad took us to Poteet regularly when we were young to visit with the Reeses and their longtime neighbors, the Yows, who my dad also worshiped.
My dad and I had a complex relationship, which I’ve written about in the past. In his final years, we drifted apart over politics but when we met up all was forgiven and we shared hugs, smiles and lots of love.
He’s always loved me sharing my memories of him — even ones in which he is portrayed in a poor light.
When I would visit, he would often pull out a wrinkled newspaper clipping and read one of my columns about him or someone in my family.
He particularly loved the column I wrote years ago about his days as a Coast Guard journalist (included in this column).
And those columns in which he was portrayed in less than stellar light? Well, Dad would just look me in the eye and say he had it coming and that he understood the pain he had caused his kids by his disappearance after his divorce from Mom.
Dad’s absence in our lives made all of his kids better parents. We showered our children with love and attention. When I divorced, I made certain to never miss a pick-up date with my kids and when I was with them I let them know how much I loved them and always vowed to be part of their lives.
My dad always praised me for being a great and loving parent.
Sadly, Dad passed away Friday morning at age 86 and I know he’s looking over my shoulder right now, giving me writing tips, chuckling, offering a memory to include.
He’s in Heaven right now beaming. “That’s my boy! That’s Scotty, the newspaperman. He’s writing. He’s reporting. He’s using the inverted pyramid!”
Reach Scott Reese Willey at swilley@fbherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.