Most journalists in the United States are concerned about the future of press freedoms in the country, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey of nearly 12,000 working U.S.-based journalists. This new analysis comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, which the United Nations recognizes on May 3 to highlight issues of press freedom and media ethics across the globe.
Roughly six-in-ten U.S. journalists surveyed (57%) say they are extremely or very concerned about potential restrictions on press freedoms in the country, including a third of journalists who say they are extremely concerned. Another 23% are somewhat concerned. Just one-in-five have low levels of concern about the future of press freedoms domestically.
These concerns come at a time when the U.S. ranks 42nd in the world in press freedom, according to a 2022 analysis by Reporters Without Borders, and as some journalists face harassment or threats of arrest.
Concerns about press freedoms by journalists’ age, experience
Older journalists and those who have been in the news industry longer are especially concerned about U.S. press freedoms.
Roughly two-thirds of journalists ages 65 and older (68%) and ages 50 to 64 (63%) say they are extremely or very concerned about potential restrictions on press freedoms in the U.S. Smaller, yet sizable, shares of journalists ages 30 to 49 (52%) and those under 30 (42%) share these concerns.
In addition, about two-thirds of journalists (65%) who have worked in the industry for more than 20 years are extremely or very concerned about the future of press freedoms in the U.S., compared with a little less than half (45%) of those with five years of experience or less. This pattern persists even when accounting for age.
Concerns about press freedoms by type of news outlet
While the level of concern about press freedoms varies with journalists’ age and experience, it is fairly consistent across the types of news outlets that they work for.
For instance, U.S. journalists who say their news organization’s audience leans to the right politically, those who say their audience leans to the left, and those who say their audience is politically mixed are about equally as likely to express high levels of concern about potential press freedom restrictions. Those who say they work at outlets with right-leaning audiences are slightly more likely than those at outlets with left-leaning audiences to be extremely concerned (36% vs. 31%).
Journalists also have roughly similar levels of concern regardless of whether their outlet focuses on local, state, national or international news or whether its original platform is television, print, online, or radio or podcast.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.