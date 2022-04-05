I am Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines, and I have had the honor to have been elected mayor of this great city. It has been a great year with lots of changes.
An issue has been brought to my attention that I would like to talk to you about.
On the ballot during my election, the voters were asked if they wanted a splash pad and/or a nature center at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Both items were voted in favor of by the citizens of Rosenberg. Both items received over 75% support.
After both the splash pad and nature center were approved by the citizens of the city, the funding was provided by the Rosenberg Development Corp (RDC). This organization collects 1/2 cent sales tax from sales inside the city. The RDC had left over funds that were not being used at the end of its fiscal year. It was then decided by the council to use this left-over fund balance to complete the approved splash pad.
As the issue was not voted on and funded by the duly elected council, a group then created a petition to have the splash pad taken away from the citizens.
There are things I am not in favor of, but I must accept the will of the people. The former council should have never taken the item to the voters if they did not want it built.
Once the citizens give their approval, you can’t use political trickery to have it taken away. I believe that the right to vote in this country is a sacred gift our forefathers gave us. I will make no apologies in defending the rights of the citizens of this great city.
I understand that misinformation is being circulated about myself and fellow council members. That’s OK, we understand that comes with serving your city.
In closing, past councils had opportunities to deal with this matter and chose not to do what was needed as leaders. Being a leader requires you to make decisions that you believe are right.
If you would like to talk to me one on one, I would be honored to meet with you. I have added my phone number and email below so you will be able to reach me at your convenience.
Kevin Raines
713-851-3019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.