Republicans have a new shining star for the 2024 presidential election in the way of Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor.
Mainor, an African American who has been serving the Georgia state legislature since January 2021, announced two weeks ago that she is leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican.
This is a decision of notable courage in that District 56 that she represents, located in the area around Atlanta, is deep blue.
Writing an open letter to the nation in the New York Post, she talks about leaving a Democratic Party that very much defined her roots growing up around Atlanta, remarks that ironically strike a note similar to the famous quote of Ronald Reagan, who began his political life as a Democrat.
Reagan's famous line: "I didn't leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me."
Mainor talks about her concerns principally about education, her support for school choice that Democrats oppose, but in addition her disillusionment with a Democratic Party soft on crime and soft on law enforcement.
Poll after poll shows overwhelming support from African Americans for school choice.
Most recently from EdChoice, 78% of African Americans said they view education savings accounts favorably, 79% vouchers favorably, 74% charter schools favorably and 78% open enrollment favorably.
According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the nation's report card, less than a third of fourth and eighth grade students in Georgia are proficient or better in reading.
It's also clear that Black Americans are not on the same page with the Democratic Party on the woke issue.
On the question of whether a child's sex is genetically "determined" at birth, per Pew polling, 68% of Black Americans say "yes," compared to 38% of those identified as Democrat or "leaning Democrat."
Mainor's honesty and courage are worthy of admiration and respect.
But what will Republicans do with this?
Georgia is a key swing state, won by Donald Trump in 2016 and then recaptured by Joe Biden in 2020, winning by a margin of three-tenths of one percentage point.
The Black vote constitutes some 30% of the overall vote in Georgia and is critical.
“Reagan's famous line: ‘I didn't leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me.’”
Mr. Reagan did not originate that quote. Glen Taylor, then a Senator from Idaho and Henry Wallace’s 1948 running mate on the “Progressive Party” ticket, did so when explaining why he had chosen to ally himself with that faction—he believed that first-term-Truman’s Democratic Party was too mixed up with centrist and corporatist interests, thus betraying the Roosevelt agenda of support for the working class.
