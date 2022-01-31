Jonathan Forney
I wanted to formally introduce myself to the Fort Bend Herald’s readers. I’m excited to be here and getting to share stories with you all.
While this is my first full-time reporter job, I’ve been writing as a freelancer for different places for about five years now. I’m also fairly new to the greater Houston area. I’m originally from Austin, went to school in Corpus Christi and moved here shortly after finishing undergraduate studies. I’ve been here about two years now and I like it a lot.
Living in so many different places has helped me to keep an open mind about things and explore my own interests. Houston is so big, so there’s no shortage of things to see and do; especially for someone like me with a lot of hobbies and interests.
I’ve written for daily papers, magazines, some websites, and a newsletter. I’m looking forward to learning more about Fort Bend County communities, their people and their stories.
I worked my way up from reporter to editor-in-chief at my student paper. Doing that work helped me decide I wanted to pursue journalism after graduating. We even managed to win a few collegiate press awards for our stories and the podcast that I helped produce for the paper. I had originally gone to school to do deep sea research before pivoting to journalism. Now I hope to use the attention to detail and information interpretation skills I learned in school to help my reporting.
My favorite kinds of stories to write are feature stories. Helping people see why someone or something is compelling has always been very satisfying for me. I also really enjoy covering events and technology.
I still enjoy science and technology topics. Someday, I hope to get to cover those topics professionally. For now, I’m just happy to get practice in a steady environment. I’ve done community journalism before at a small publication when I was living in North Carolina, so I should feel right at home doing this work. It’s always nice getting a feel for an area by going to events and talking to people.
Outside of work, I enjoy playing video games like Street Fighter V and Ace Attorney. Since moving to Houston, I’ve started playing in Street Fighter tournaments. That’s been a lot of fun and helped me make friends when I didn’t really know anyone in town. I also enjoy reading, especially sci-fi and mystery novels. My favorite author is Octavia Butler. I run a little online bookclub with some of my friends where we vote on and discuss a book each month. I recently got an electronic keyboard for Christmas, so I’ve been enjoying learning the basics on that in my spare time. I’ve also been trying to get back into learning Spanish recently. I’m never short on hobbies or things to occupy my spare time.
I wanted to reiterate how excited I am to get started and hope to have a great time covering this community. I’m happy to be here and to officially introduce myself.
Reach Jonathan at jforney@fbherald.com.
