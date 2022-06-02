Riley Carroll
Hi there, readers! My name is Riley Carroll and I am a summer 2022 intern at the Fort Bend Herald. I am beyond excited to begin writing and reporting for the paper, but first, I figure we should get to know each other.
I am the daughter of Kevin and Heather O’Connor Carroll and granddaughter of Rick and Janet Carroll and Cliff and Mary O’Connor, whom many of you may know. I have two sisters, Maegan and Ashlyn Carroll, who many of the younger readers may know.
Back in high school, my best friend Edie would consistently share her passion for yearbook class with me. It didn’t take much for her to convince me to join and by the end of sophomore year, I applied. Edie’s love for journalism sparked the beginning of mine.
During my first year of being a staffer with Foster High School’s award-winning yearbook program, “The Talon,” I fell in love with all things journalism. No room in the building housed such a unique atmosphere quite like the yearbook room. Though we were under immense stress as deadlines grew closer, I found that interviewing, designing and photographing events became what I looked forward to most at school. I could not have asked for a better introduction to the melting pot of journalism and design.
Since then, I graduated from Foster High School in the Spring of 2021 and went on to study business at the University of Texas at San Antonio. At the end of my first semester, I decided that business was not my forte and switched to communication.
Shortly after my major change, I was introduced to our independent student newspaper, The Paisano. The nostalgia of writing for a publication had taken over since the two years prior were filled with late nights editing in Foster’s yearbook room. I immediately felt at home with The Paisano staff and rekindled my love for journalism.
My ambitious staff mates at The Paisano all have bright futures and big plans ahead of them, which inspired me to take charge of my own future by seeking out an internship.
In the early winter and spring of 2022 I reached out to dozens of news outlets in regards to summer internships, but none of the companies I applied to stood out to me as much as the Fort Bend Herald.
Not only is the Fort Bend Herald only a 10-minute drive through old Rosenberg, but it is also a familiar publication within my family and community.
Growing up as a student extremely involved in my school’s athletics and arts programs, I would constantly see people I know in the newspaper. My mom was a long-time subscriber of the Fort Bend Herald and would send me to school with copies to give to my friends and teammates any time a familiar face would be featured.
I have now come full circle by becoming a familiar face in the paper, and I could not be more excited. I am honored to be here as a summer intern and I am excited to share my stories with you all.
Reach Riley at rcarroll@fbherald.com
