We have a runaway mayor and council in Rosenberg who could care less about the city charter and rule of law. But I am most disappointed in the local paper as well. Never thought I would see the day. The paper now avoids mentioning the city council is in “violation of the city charter.” even though the city attorney stated on camera at the Dec 7 meeting that they are?
The paper can slander and call me names. I could care less! However, I have a deep concern about our rights. To violate the city charter is to trounce on the rights of all citizens in Rosenberg and sets a horrible precedent. Those that are gloating over this, including the paper, and could care less about it now may not be so thrilled in the future and should not be surprised if the council does it again. It is a slippery slope. If the mayor and council will do it now they will do it again. The law is clear you cannot pick and choose which parts of the charter or laws you wish to follow. All 40K citizens of Rosenberg should be offended.
Sincerely
William Benton
Rosenberg
