"I ain't old, but I've been around a long time.
Long enough to know that age is just a state of mind."
— Song lyrics by Delbert McClinton.
"Ask Leon, he probably knew him."
The insinuation in that declaration from Texas Press Association Executive Director, Mike Hodges, was that I had been around for a long time. His humorous jab was responding to a question posed at the North and East Texas Press Association's convention in Nacogdoches last weekend. Someone wondered whether anyone still living may have known Texas newspaper publisher Sam C. Holloway, a newspaperman in the early part of the previous century.
The Holloway Award is presented annually by the North and East Texas Press Association to an "outstanding NETPA member and journalist who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in support of the association while also upholding high standards of journalistic integrity and service to the community.”
Holloway was born in 1888 and bought his first newspaper, the Deport Times, in 1912. Shortly after, during the 1930s oil boom in northern Titus County, he established newspapers in Talco and Bogata. Holloway was one of the founding members of the NETPA regional press association in 1926 and served as its second president in 1927. The first Holloway Award was presented to its namesake at the 1958 convention in Tyler.
In keeping with the spirit of the convention conversation last weekend, I answered Mike. "I remember him, but I was just a cub reporter."
The exchange was fun but evoked serious reflection on my years in the business. Also made me wonder how many conventions I have attended since I was ... well, a cub reporter.
I entered journalism in a back door fashion through the front door of The Monitor in Naples when Morris Craig, aka "Craig," offered me a job as a photographer "until I found something else." News wasn't my first career path choice.
I had been a newspaper employee just long enough to learn how to spell journalism when Craig sent me up to Sherman to accept NETPA awards for his newspaper at the association's 1976 convention.
The northeast Texas newspaper has earned a wall of plaques and awards dating to before Craig's time which started in 1956. But while Craig produced a newspaper worthy of accolades, attending the conventions to collect acclaim was not his cup of printer's coffee.
So, I showed up at my first newspaper convention 47 years ago sporting a new light blue leisure suit and a tie wide enough to lease out for billboard space. It was also my first time meeting seasoned newspaper veterans that I would not only come to consider mentors for journalism "done the right way," but also as longtime friends.
People like Roy Eaton at Decatur, Bob Hamilton at Iowa Park, John Crawford at Dennison, Jerry Tidwell at Granbury, Harlan Bridwell at Bridgeport, Dick White from Pittsburg, and others whose names will come to me. Right after this piece goes to press.
Following that first stint at the Monitor and one at the Many, La., Sabine News, I wound up in Center, where Jim Chionsini took me down a new career path at the East Texas Light that would merge with the Center Champion while I was there. From Center, teaching journalism at Stephen F. Austin State University beckoned before returning to ink and newsprint as editor and publisher in Boerne and Marlin. Then back to The Monitor as owner, editor, publisher, and janitor.
