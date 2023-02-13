The last time I talked with Vita Goodell, the CEO of Fort Bend Women’s Center, she said if we lived in a flawless society, there would be no need for organizations like the women’s center.
“I wish it didn’t have to be this way,” she said.
But as the population increases, so does the need for the women’s center, she said.
That need speaks to a more extensive issue prevalent in our society, which unfortunately can’t be wished away.
It takes individuals with courage, foresight and motivation to change to enact change. It takes funding, time, and a general shift of perspectives, too.
The women’s center is an example of that, and for more than four decades, it’s been a resource and refuge for people who were victimized by or are grappling with domestic violence or sexual assault.
I suppose because Fort Bend County is my home and my time at The Herald has led me to develop professional relationships with many nonprofit organizations in this area, I forget some local people don’t know about the women’s center and other beneficial and hardworking nonprofits around here.
As Vita said, the population continues to grow, and the impact of that change is undeniable. From the increased traffic to the rapidly sprouting subdivisions, the growth has been swelling for a while, and included in that population growth, are people coming from outside of Texas and across the state.
As a result, some of them aren’t familiar with or even aware of the organizations on the ground in Fort Bend, leading to the fact that there are those in need of help but have no idea where to turn.
And I recently discovered this also means some people are inspired to contribute to the community but don’t know where to put their energy or money.
I don’t hold one nonprofit over another because each one plays a vital role in servicing a particular population, but considering The Fort Bend Women’s Center has a fundraiser coming up this month, I specifically want to spotlight it.
This month the Fort Bend Women’s Center will host one of its popular fundraisers — Girlfriends Giggle — to raise at least $150K.
The fundraiser will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford.
Individual tickets are $125, and several sponsorship options are available, all of which are on sale at bidpal.net/giggle23. You may also visit www.fbwc.org.
Known as the grown-up pajama party, Girlfriends Giggle is open to women at least 21 years old and features food, pampering experiences, live entertainment, dancing, and boutique shopping for the hundreds of attendees who arrive in pajamas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.