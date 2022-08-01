Marquita Griffin

Here’s a shout-out to all the gardeners, green-thumbers and plant whisperers in our community who freely share their knowledge about all things growing.
For some time now, my yard has served as my sanctuary as I experience each new day.
For me, it’s exhilarating to unplug and retreat to the outdoors to feed my soul.
It probably stems from childhood and those endless hours playing outside with my cousins, most of the time barefoot, surrounded by plants big and small, good and bad.
The only guide we had back then was experience. Through trial and error, I quickly learned which plants would leave me with a seeping rash and which ones would make perfect flower crowns.
But I never truly learned what these plants were, nor did I commit my findings of them to memory.
I wish I had because, for more than a decade, I’ve wanted a green thumb.
When I started gardening all those years ago, I figured it would be easy.
All I needed was soil, sun and water, and I’d be able to create a backyard paradise worthy of praise.
I can’t estimate how much money I flushed into my soil and how often I had to pull dead bushes, trees and vines from the ground to toss away on trash day.
My late aunt used to tease my mom about the plants she couldn’t keep alive: “You better be glad they can’t put people in jail for killing plants,” she’d say.
She might as well have been talking to me, too.
I tried growing just about every beautiful, intriguing and captivating plant I’d find at nurseries, but the truth is, I never learned how to plant or garden.
My knowledge was limited to mowing, edging and pulling weeds — the basics of maintaining a yard that would get a nod of approval from family and neighbors.
But as I got into older adulthood, I became more interested in growing and less in cutting. I wanted to bring something to life and watch it prosper, thrive, climb and bloom.
That first year I planted anything I could get my hands on.
It was a blow to my enthusiasm, but I tried again. I would hop online to Google for solutions, but usually, all I found were contradicting instructions.
Still, I’d try again. And fail again.
With each defeat, my optimism deflated a bit more until I stopped altogether.
I went back to mowing, edging, pulling weeds and watering.
That is until 2020 when members of the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners asked if they could submit gardening articles to The Herald’s monthly magazines.
I’m always eager to feature regularly submitted and beneficial information from the community in the magazines, so developing a gardening section for true master gardeners was a no-brainer.
And that’s when my garden started to turn.
Through their articles began understanding my gardening mistakes and realized the steps I needed to take.
Nowadays, I have a growing garden.
To date, I have: a blooming and booming passion vine; healthy trees; a tomato garden; gorgeous bougainvilleas, vibrant orange Canna Lillies, and a lovely collection of caladiums (for which I owe special gratitude to Roberta Terrell and the Garden Club of Richmond).
Not to mention, I have plenty of room for more additions to my progressing backyard paradise.
The benefits of Fort Bend County Master Gardeners exceed boosting the confidence of novice gardeners like myself, though.
They’re like a nutrient in the soil of this county.
The horticultural preservation and education services, classes and programs these trained volunteers provide are worth learning about and using.
By the way, applications are being accepted for the Fall 2022 Master Gardner class, which starts Aug. 25. Visit fbmg.org.
I’m sure they’ll happily have a seat for you.
