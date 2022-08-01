Marquita Griffin

Here’s a shout-out to all the gardeners, green-thumbers and plant whisperers in our community who freely share their knowledge about all things growing.

For some time now, my yard has served as my sanctuary as I experience each new day.

For me, it’s exhilarating to unplug and retreat to the outdoors to feed my soul.

It probably stems from childhood and those endless hours playing outside with my cousins, most of the time barefoot, surrounded by plants big and small, good and bad.

The only guide we had back then was experience. Through trial and error, I quickly learned which plants would leave me with a seeping rash and which ones would make perfect flower crowns.

But I never truly learned what these plants were, nor did I commit my findings of them to memory.

I wish I had because, for more than a decade, I’ve wanted a green thumb.

When I started gardening all those years ago, I figured it would be easy.

All I needed was soil, sun and water, and I’d be able to create a backyard paradise worthy of praise.

How wrong I was.

I can’t estimate how much money I flushed into my soil and how often I had to pull dead bushes, trees and vines from the ground to toss away on trash day.

My late aunt used to tease my mom about the plants she couldn’t keep alive: “You better be glad they can’t put people in jail for killing plants,” she’d say.

She might as well have been talking to me, too.

I tried growing just about every beautiful, intriguing and captivating plant I’d find at nurseries, but the truth is, I never learned how to plant or garden.

My knowledge was limited to mowing, edging and pulling weeds — the basics of maintaining a yard that would get a nod of approval from family and neighbors.

