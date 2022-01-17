Marquita Griffin

Timelines yesterday were crammed with Martin Luther King, Jr. quotes, quite a few of them botched, which isn’t anything new. A King quote, even an incorrect one, will typically always get a “reaction” or “a share.”
That doesn’t bother me, though.
What I find deplorable, however, is when folks cherry-pick King’s “I Have a Dream” speech to fuel their divisive rhetoric.
It feels like a paper cut between my fingers every time I hear his words used incorrectly.
I wonder if the people twisting his words have even read the transcript of his “I Have a Dream” speech, or listened to it in its exquisite entirety.
There is a lot packed into that historic 17-minute speech.
And to the quote collectors, “I Have a Dream” is loaded with plenty of poetic phrases of truth, aside from the “I have a dream ....” section.
But I implore you to look at King’s collective work.
Like finding all the albums of a musician you favor, chances are you’ll find another song you like better than the hit one that caught your attention in the first place.
Here are a few additional quotes from King’s speeches worth digesting:
• “I am afraid that many among you are more concerned about making a living than making a life. You are prone to judge the success of your profession by the index of your salary and the size of the wheelbase on your automobile, rather than the quality of your service to humanity. The misuse of Capitalism can also lead to tragic exploitation.” (“Paul’s Letter to American Christians,” 1956)
• “I am only too well aware of the human weaknesses and failures which exist, the doubts about the efficacy of nonviolence, and the open advocacy of violence by some. But I am still convinced that nonviolence is both the most practically sound and morally excellent way to grapple with the age-old problem of racial injustice.” (“The Quest for Peace and Justice,” 1964)
• “Our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.” (“The Other America,” 1967)
• “For the good of America, it is necessary to refute the idea that the dominant ideology in our country, even today, is freedom and equality while racism is just an occasional departure from the norm on the part of a few bigoted extremists. Racism can well be that corrosive evil that will bring down the curtain on western civilization.” (“The Three Evils of Society,” 1967)
These are just a handful of poignant excerpts by King, but as powerful as these remarks are, they are but bits of a larger work, written or spoken during a vicious period in our history.
But there is one King quote I came across yesterday, that I hadn’t heard or read before.
It’s not like the others I shared with you today.
It’s short and simple, but still with that familiar King influence:
“Let no man pull you low enough to hate him.”
That’s the beauty of recorded history, and being able to study times long gone.
Sometimes those messages and voices of the past — captured in ink, film or audio — can remind us how to move forward into the present and plan for the future.
If we share the message correctly, that is.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.coms
