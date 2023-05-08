Marquita Griffin

Mass shootings at their campuses.
Parallel tragedies at the parties, grocery stores, parades and malls in their communities.
And the politics increasingly invading their education continue to obstruct the youth from vital volumes of knowledge and wisdom.
All this pressure, hardship, stress and anguish is running nonstop in the background of the lives of the youth, who also have to consciously mature through disjointed physical, emotional and mental stages.
On top of that, they’re overseeing the nuances of managing and creating their social circles, academic endeavors, personal improvements and professional advancements in the era of cutting-edge technology.
Studies show declining (mental, physical, and emotional) health in children and young adults compared to decades prior, and it’s not hard to understand why.
So let the kids dance.
I watched a clip of a college graduation ceremony where a young man enthusiastically crossed the stage to catch up to a friend who walked before him and waited at the bottom of the steps.
For several seconds, the two young men danced with coordinated and choreographed movements. It was a brief, happy moment.
One of the faculty members, apparently annoyed, shooed them away.
I’m familiar with the expected graduation ceremony decorum, which typically maintains order and safety, adheres to a schedule and displays class while providing each student with the appropriate acknowledgment.
I have no quarrel with any of this.
But a celebratory get-down after walking across the stage at graduation isn’t as tactless as it’s deemed to be.
Plenty of clips showing students’ wild, impressive, silly or embarrassing graduation theatrics have made their viral rounds.
As long as the student’s stagecraft is, first ephemeral, and doesn’t harm or disrespect anyone, cause damage to the venue, or wreck the ceremony, let the kids dance.
