Marquita Griffin

I’m still learning as a parent, and the most recent lesson I learned is to appreciate the wins, no matter how small, whenever they happen.
So. Both of my kids are picky eaters. For both of them, it started around toddlerhood, and despite all the advice my husband and I followed, the kids latched on to a handful of foods and refused to let go.
Same rotation of foods, every single day.
I found different ways to cook their limited menu of items, but as time passed, we tried introducing diverse foods — from fruits and vegetables, soups and pizzas, and sweets and drinks — to widen their pallet, but to no avail.
None of the new foods, dishes or drinks were a hit.
Every day we tried again, and every time, we met with such reluctance from the kids that my husband and I gave in for a little while.
So with their plates looking like an illustration from a cartoon dinner, mine and my husband’s plate looking like something from Bon Appétit, we had peaceful family meals for a long while because that was the only time during the day when we discussed only funny or comforting stories.
Nothing disheartening. Nothing harsh. Nothing disgusting. Nothing frightening.
Before I became a mother, I naively thought I’d be able to parent like my mom and dad. Recalling with clarity how my parents handled certain situations, I figured I had a cheat code to use when I had my children.
However, I didn’t take into account that the state of society would change, so much so, that things, places, people, and even beliefs that anchored my childhood would either become irrelevant, incorrect or even damaging.
The parental cheat code I had wasn’t the shortcut I thought it was going to be; I still had to figure out many parenting hurdles on my own, one of which was how much tragic news to share with the kids.
Growing up, we didn’t have 24-7 access to anything, much less digital streaming devices in our rooms, so it was easier for our parents to monitor what we were exposed to. Plus, most kids weren’t watching or reading the news regularly.
On top of that, we didn’t have social media or the Internet, at least not in the sense that we use the Internet today, so even when we did catch wind of a high-profile story, we were chatting in small, disconnected pockets in our communities.
That’s probably why we didn’t suffer from news overload.
Kids today can access any information and news they want, which can spark conversations you aren’t prepared to have with them.
