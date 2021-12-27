Marquita Griffin

I was recently asked if I had any resolutions for the coming year, and my answer was a resounding and playful, “nope.”
“If I don’t make any resolutions, I won’t face any disappointment when I don’t meet them,” I explained in jest.
The truth is, I no longer see each new year as a restart, do-over, or make-over.
I was once a member of the “new-year, new-me” crowd, complete with a hefty list of self-improvement objectives every four quarters, but as I got older, my view of that tradition shifted.
For me, the new year feels like the period, in the final sentence, on the last page of a chapter.
It is but a pause before your story continues.
I find more benefits in making daily resolutions than yearly ones. In this way, I can assess myself every 24 hours instead of every 365 days.
I’d rather reflect on my daily accomplishments and failures as opposed to the weight of a year’s worth of failures and accomplishments.
If a daily resolution isn’t met, I can take it on the chin, shake myself off, get some rest to try again. And again and again, until I get it right.
But when yearly resolutions aren’t met, I tend to mark that entire year as a bust.
Like the corporations, we use a year-to-year comparison chart for our lives.
We ask ourselves: Did we improve overall from last year? Did we decline? And how can I chart upward even more next year?
Using the year-to-year comparison chart doesn’t work well for our complex lives. It glosses over the small and quiet battles we fight in our daily lives. It tries to quantify experiences that can’t be, nor does it consider the impact of things out of our control.
But every year, we look at that year-to-year comparison and subsequently make more resolutions, continuing the cycle.
Years ago, I advised readers against making resolution lists because you could unknowingly limit yourself. The example I gave was missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to The Big Apple because of my financial resolution to be responsible.
At that time, I equated “responsible” with “frugal.” And because of my frugality, I missed out on a spontaneous and incredible event to instead work a grueling weekend shift at the mall.
I learned from that mistake.
That’s why I have a bucket list I update each year instead. I started it years ago, and it changes as I do.
As experiences happen, the item is crossed off, and a new entry is added. Additionally, I don’t place deadlines on any bucket list items. This removes the pressure (stress) and allows me to consume life with the pace and the vigor I desire.
Some years I ticked off a handful of bucket list items. Other years, like this one for example, the list remained untouched.
But that is OK.
It doesn’t mean I’m failing; it just means I’m taking my time.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.