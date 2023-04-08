Marquita Griffin

I’m not a hoarder, but I’m obsessive about documents, so records containing my or my family’s personal data, handwriting or notes are handled with care.
So much care, that I now manage five storage totes worth of paper in my garage. Within those totes are records of payments, medical records and policies to statements, legal agreements and notes with scribbled confirmation numbers, dates and times.
These are what I refer to as our “life receipts.”
While I’m solemn about keeping life receipts, I know trash-worthy material when I come across it, so there is one bin in our home dedicated to papers that need shredding, most of which are pre-approved offers, bills, sales pages, and junk mail with personal information.
And my shred box is getting full. Too full. Way too full.
Luckily I own a small, enthusiastic shredding machine that works like a champion, but, if we miss a couple of days — never mind a month’s worth — of shredding, it’s reminiscent of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice from Disney’s “Fantasia,” when Mickey Mouse hacked that magical broom.
Utter spiteful chaos.
We tried burning the papers on the grill once, and that didn’t go well. Manually cutting up paper was torturous, and we tried the bleach water method, which was even worse.
Hence our beloved shredder.
I typically use my “spring cleaning” energy for household purging or repairing projects, but this year, we’ve decided to put our shredder through overtime and focus on organizing and shredding unneeded life receipts.
And like the neat freak that I am, I’m keen about using my new file folders and tab labels and look forward to hearing those metal cabinet drawers slam closed with that satisfactory clink, knowing that there isn’t any junk mail in there.
But to reach this goal, I must first shred the trash away.
It’ll take some time, but I know I will cross the finish line.
Now, if any of you are in the same position — overwhelmed by the amount of shredding you need to do — and you’re a Richmond resident, take advantage of the document shredding and electronic recycling event in Richmond on April 15.
According to a city release, Keep Richmond Beautiful, GFL Environmental and the City of Richmond are partnering for this event, which, by the way, is free.
