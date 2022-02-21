Marquita Griffin

The social media post by writer Jada Yuan (@jadabird) read: “‘Do you want to vent or do you want advice?’ Just learning now, after 40 years on earth, that this might be the most important question to ask whenever a friend or loved one is upset.”
I felt a bit of satisfaction seeing it because it’s s wise advice, and it’s been a technique of mine since childhood.
When it came to managing life, my parents and grandparents provided wisdom, examples and advice of encyclopedic proportions, but the most important lesson I learned was this:
Know what you need out of the conversation before announcing a problem. Do you want to vent about it, process it, or help solving it?
To this day, when I call my parents with a problem, after our initial greetings, I share my need before initiating the core of the conversation.
It keeps the conversation productive and the frustrations low. It helps them, help me.
I also ask others what they may need when conversing about their problems.
It helps me respond in a way that best fits their condition, and it keeps a conversation moving in a productive direction.
If you tell me you need help processing or solving a crisis, I will help reveal the scope of the issue. I’ve heard “Can’t see the forest for the trees,” repeatedly outed as an obstacle to problem-solving, so I call the processing approach “Seeing the forest despite the trees.”
It’s simply an objective view of the problem.
Then if you need help with a solution, I pay attention to details you may have missed and try to gain insight that could help you reach a solution that is the most balanced for everyone involved.
Balanced solutions are always the best kind.
However, if you need to vent, I’ll lend my ear and validate however you may feel about a situation — no matter if I believe your emotions are reasonable or not.
Having walked through this life as I have, I realize some people need to discharge their raw and blinding emotions first before they sit calmly enough to hear the other voices surrounding them.
To see the forest despite the trees.
Unfortunately, too many people stay in the venting stage of a problem and never move forward with processing and solving it.
This vent-process-solve method isn’t as simple as it sounds, though.
Recent clips of school board meetings from around the nation serve as examples of how venting can result in spiraling — which is where our nation is now.
Spiraling is a problem-focused condition instead of a solution-focused one.
Instead of working toward a solution, people pick sides of a position based on emotions rather than understanding.
They want to fuel the fire instead of putting it out.
When it comes to any topic on the table — COVID-19, the justice system, minimum wage, vaccinations, political parties, organ transplants, masks, weight, affordable housing, protests, sexuality, identity, healthcare, homelessness, abortion, police officers, religion, education, or climate change — you can take your pick and have the object of a needed discussion.
Now, we can have a meaningful and beneficial dialogue about every one of these topics, but it will not be comfortable.
That is OK, by the way.
This obsession with being “comfortable” during discussions carrying weighty issues is harmful.
The only discussion that remains comfortable is when only one view is on the table, and everyone agrees with it.
History has recorded plenty of one-sided conversations already. We don’t need any more like those.
No matter how uncomfortable these conversations could be, we need exchanges that help everyone see the forest despite all the trees.
