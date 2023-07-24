Marquita Griffin

Access to books, specifically those available to the youth, has become a divisive topic as of late, and this eagerness to prohibit their access to knowledge is dreary, draining and devastating.
The appetite for book banning has increased, and some have only just realized how dangerously far we’ve slipped down that slope because historical accounts in public school textbooks are being egregiously modified or prohibited.
Whenever there are coordinated efforts to block, contain or restrict knowledge, irrefutable harm follows.
I initially intended to offer statistics, examples and positions to argue why banning books is detrimental to our society, but, my voice won’t contribute a unique perspective to the chorus of people, with platforms much larger than mine already loudly speaking on this topic.
However, I want to encourage and thank those of you driven to provide knowledge to the youth despite obstacles, such as the “street librarian,” Araba Maze, who can be found @storybookmaze on Instagram.
Araba Maze ( the Storybook Maze) is trying to eradicate Baltimore’s book desserts by placing free book vending machines and bookshelves in “high-traffic areas of low literacy communities.”
Maze said literacy directly correlates to an increase in the quality of life and opportunities for readers, and as a former librarian, she saw first-hand the way books elevated children. She also realized the children in the areas where book access was limited or non-existent needed support.
So she did something.
There are people in our community who have done the same, too.
About a decade ago, I wrote a story about a local Richmond couple who built a Little Free Library in front of their home.
The movement began in 2009 and centers on building “little library” stands that allow people to take or exchange books for free.
The Richmond couple told me: “Our home is on a busy street and [...] thought this would be a great way for neighbors to get to know each other.”
Books have a multifaceted purpose.
They provide information, facts and logic, and can stimulate imagination, as well as, creative and critical thinking skills.
They offer opinions, perspectives and theories and can introduce you to languages, phrases and words unfamiliar to your tongue.
