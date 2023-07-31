Marquita Griffin

This heat. It’s something else, isn’t it? Last year I took an upbeat angle on the expected Texas summertime temperatures, but I feel like, at the very least, we’re going to have to endure rolling blackouts again, and this time, the car AC unit won’t be enough of a supplement during those spells.
I’m a born-and reared Texan, so I expect the heat. The morning heat. The night heat. The humid heat. The it-says-it’s-technically-this-hot-but-it-feels-this-hot heat. I know what the summertime months bring, and we had all kinds of tricks back in the day for the Season of Sweating, I wrote last July.
Those tricks aren’t working as well now, like using the water hose as a fun, go-to cooling method when working or playing outdoors.
Aside from trips to the library, cutting sleeves off shirts, wearing hats and chewing on ice, I learned drinking out of the water hose and spraying my head, face, and neck was a free and effortless way to beat the heat in my youth.
But, now in the summer of 2023, I almost scalded myself with hose water.
After finishing my gardening work, covered in sweat, dirt and vegetation, I decided to use the hose to rinse and cool off before returning indoors.
I learned in childhood to let the water run from the hose for a bit before getting a sip because (1) the water will be hot at first and (2) spiders or snakes like creeping into gardening hoses.
So as is the custom, I tossed the hose into the yard and let the water run a bit before I enacted the rest of my plan.
For me, yard work isn’t a chore; it’s a hobby. I don’t just move on to the next task of the day after maintaining my gardens. I like to sit back and admire my handiwork for a little while.
My plan was simple:
Place my lawn chair beneath the temporary garden tent; grab a refreshing beverage from the house; rinse from head to toe with the water hose; and drip dry in the chair with said refreshing drink before returning inside for a suitable shower.
I situated my seat and retrieved my drink from inside just fine, but I never got to the refreshing and relaxing part of the evening because the hot hose water ruined everything.
It turns out that I didn’t let the water run long enough. I should have known something was off when my dog didn’t drink from the hose like normal, but the only thing on my mind was that wonderfully cool water and rinsing in it.
Fortunately, I decided to rinse the dirt and grass from my hands and arms first, not my face.
The shriek that escaped my lips when that hot water hit my forearm had my dog running indoors and me throwing the hose as if it bit me because that water definitely had a steamy acerbity to it.
