Marquita Griffin

OK, story time. In my first year in college, I lived in a co-ed dorm called Falls Hall. It was a grim-ish dorm, but plenty of priceless memories stemmed from that building, including the best prank ever pulled on me.
So you know, I’m probably one of the most fearful people you’ll meet.
College. Falls Hall. Second floor. The last door, next to the emergency exit, was my room.
I shared it with another student who was never around, so I practically lived alone.
Two of my friends stayed a couple of doors down from me, and across the street was another dorm where another friend lived, and we all hung out frequently.
One day we were hanging out in Stacy’s room — the friend from across the street — planning the rest of our evening.
During our chatter, Stacy vamoosed abruptly.
She wasn’t gone too long, and after she returned, we decided to eat and return to our respective rooms.
My two friends who also lived in Falls Hall, roommates Shay and Krystal, went to their room, and I went to mine.
I opened the door, and the light from the hallway illuminated the small space eerily, specifically my mini fridge — where a puddle of water had formed.
Atop my fridge sat my 13-inch TV, and all that was showing was static snow. No sound, just that transmission-less screen.
On the wall by my bed, where we could tape posters, were these bizarre cutouts from magazines (like those ransom notes in 90’s films) and creepy drawings in crayon.
As I stared at the weird wall, the landline phone on my desk broke the silence with a shrill ring.
I wanted to jump out of my skin or fly through the emergency exit.
I did neither. Instead, I answered the phone.
The raspy voice on the other end said: “You have seven days.”
Then the line disconnected, and the paralyzing fear I was holding escaped through my lungs.
I bumbled my way out of the room, a wailing, snotty mess.
I don’t have one of those delicate Hollywood screams, either. Mine is ferocious and nonsensical.
My terror was so intense that the women and the resident assistant on the floor (it was a co-ed dorm, but the floors divided the men and women) burst from their rooms looking for danger.
Then I locked eyes with Shay and Krystal, who were laughing nervously. You see, they hadn’t anticipated my reaction to Stacy pranking me with elements from the 2002 film “The Ring.”
I told Stacy days prior that I sprinted out of a showing of that horror film with my hands over my eyes.
To this day, I’ve never seen the film in its entirety.
So Stacy, in the spirit of college Halloween shenanigans, pranked me.
When she excused herself from the room earlier, she palmed my room key, set everything up and returned the key without me knowing.
Only Shay and Krystal knew the misfortune I would face. Oh, and it was Stacy’s scratchy voice on that perfectly timed phone call.
No doubt, her prank deserved the chef’s kiss.
Although I can respect the time she put into such a quality prank, it’s why Halloween is the one holiday I can do without.
My son asked me today why I don’t care for it.
I told him it’s too much tricking and not enough treating for my taste.
I also added: “Because of ‘The Ring’, son. ‘The Ring.’”
One day he’ll read this and understand what I meant when I advised him: “Always watch your keys.”
I refuse to tell him the details of Stacy’s prank right now because I don’t want him or his brother to get any ideas.
I know this is the month of all months for some folks because of the costumes, haunted houses, cult classic horror films and pranks.
Do as you will, I say, but leave me out of it.
