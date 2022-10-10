Marquita Griffin

OK, story time. In my first year in college, I lived in a co-ed dorm called Falls Hall. It was a grim-ish dorm, but plenty of priceless memories stemmed from that building, including the best prank ever pulled on me.

So you know, I’m probably one of the most fearful people you’ll meet.

Anyway.

College. Falls Hall. Second floor. The last door, next to the emergency exit, was my room.

I shared it with another student who was never around, so I practically lived alone.

Two of my friends stayed a couple of doors down from me, and across the street was another dorm where another friend lived, and we all hung out frequently.

One day we were hanging out in Stacy’s room — the friend from across the street — planning the rest of our evening.

During our chatter, Stacy vamoosed abruptly.

She wasn’t gone too long, and after she returned, we decided to eat and return to our respective rooms.

My two friends who also lived in Falls Hall, roommates Shay and Krystal, went to their room, and I went to mine.

I opened the door, and the light from the hallway illuminated the small space eerily, specifically my mini fridge — where a puddle of water had formed.

Atop my fridge sat my 13-inch TV, and all that was showing was static snow. No sound, just that transmission-less screen.

My body froze.

On the wall by my bed, where we could tape posters, were these bizarre cutouts from magazines (like those ransom notes in 90’s films) and creepy drawings in crayon.

As I stared at the weird wall, the landline phone on my desk broke the silence with a shrill ring.

