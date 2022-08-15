Marquita Griffin

As I sat in the corner of the room at Safari Texas Ranch this past weekend, observing the crowd and asking questions, I also found myself grateful for the history surrounding me.
Around me were Black men and women who attended the Rosenberg Colored School, ultimately renamed A.W. Jackson High School after its first principal, Andrew Webber Jackson.
The school is now known as A.W. Jackson Elementary School.
Dressed in beautifully stunning gowns and eye-catching suits, these men and women floated around the room, ebullient energy glowing from them.
They were celebrating a class reunion of the classes from 1941 through 1967.
I suppose it’s more accurate to say this: that room was brimming with love and a camaraderie specific to them.
Class reunions aren’t a new concept, of course. On a designated day, former students come together for an evening of reminiscing, observation, and maybe even slight rekindling.
I can’t possibly know the motivation of each individual in attendance Saturday, but I do know the common denominator for them all was solidity.
They shared memories from their years at A.W. Jackson High — all of which were either funny, uplifting or both — and I was hit with a truth I hadn’t deeply considered before:
Even during a time of oppression, they found a way to thrive, and I don’t mean barely.
Too often, the history of Black Americans is wrapped in a soiled cloth of tragedy, despair and pain. That is only part of the record, though. Also woven into the remembrance are bright threads of joy, love, aspirations and hope.
When most people hear or read the words “colored school” it often immediately conjures up the negativity, hate, and unfairness of segregation. A period bathed in strife.
Rarely is the word “resilient” consciously associated with it.
The following is from the evening’s program, which I feel explains this point sufficiently: “Time and time again, we read about the problems with Black segregated schools — inadequate funding, poor school facilities, a lack of resources, unequal teacher pay, and lack of opportunities ... but little has been said or written about the resilience of our Black educators and Black students in a segregated school.”
I’m working on a story about the experiences these men and women had at A.W. Jackson High School and how they continue to preserve the history of a campus dear to them. The recollections shared with me radiate with pride and fondness.
