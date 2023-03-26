Marquita Griffin

I’ve helped fellow shoppers without thought for most of my life.
Although you must be careful considering the ill-intended people slithering through the streets, I don’t mind helping a shopper find a product or pointing them in the right direction, especially if I know the store well.
One time, though, I thought a shopper asking for help was pranking me.
While looking through some products, an elderly woman made a beeline for me, and I sensed she was about to ask me a question.
The woman gently touched my arm and asked if I could point out the pharmacy.
As it was, the pharmacy stood directly in front of us. If she had ignored me and kept strolling, she would have walked right to it.
That’s why I thought I was being pranked and secretly filmed.
Right there, I told her, pointing. She squinted her eyes and followed my arm.
Where? she asked me again.
I took a few steps toward the pharmacy to show her, and that’s when she gasped.
She immediately and hurriedly apologized for wasting my time and bothering me, but I stopped her. I assured her I wasn’t irritated at all but I did confess that I thought she was pranking me.
She laughed and explained that she didn’t have her glasses with her, and that’s why she couldn’t see well — everything was blurry to her.
I believe she wasn’t familiar with the store, and the person who brought her was waiting in the car, so I asked if she needed any other help, but she politely declined.
We laughed over our meeting for a few more moments, and she went on her way, and I went on mine.
I didn’t think about that woman again until I learned about Be My Eyes, a free app that uses video calls to connect volunteers with people who are blind or visually impaired.
I was sent a video about the app and found its purpose and impact refreshing.
The founder of the app, Hans Jørgen Wiberg, who is visually impaired himself, said people who are blind or have low vision “often needed a little assistance to solve everyday tasks.”
I think Wiberg best explained Be My Eyes when he said it is ideal for a situation when “you need a pair of eyes for a short moment.”
Just like that woman looking for the pharmacy.
Be My Eyes launched in 2015, and to date, has more than 6 million volunteers, who are connected with individuals in need based on language and time zone.
In her 2019 article “I tried Be My Eyes, the popular app that pairs blind people with helpers,” reporter Erum Salam shared her experiences with the app as a volunteer. In her findings, she noted that the number of volunteers who signed up actually outnumbered those who needed help.
She called it “a heart-warming [flaw].”
According to Be My Eyes CCO Alexander Hauerslev Jensen, who Salam interviewed for the article, within the first 24 hours of launching, Be My Eyes had more than 10,000 volunteers register.
I’m not writing about Be My Eyes to promote the app or get you to download it, but I’m grateful it (and other similar apps) exists.
Although I could help that woman looking for the pharmacy, I know the time will come when I need help seeing or identifying something that is just a bit too blurry around the edges.
And at that juncture, I hope someone lets me borrow their eyes for just a moment.
