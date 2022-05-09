Marquita Griffin

I came across an article about the need to mind increasing temperatures.
I have to be honest, at this point, I’m no longer surprised by any extreme weather in our state, specifically in the Greater Houston area.
Flooding, freezing or sweltering warnings sound as expected as the days of the week. Still, I’m not dismissive about severe weather.
Since the terrifying and devastating flooding of Hurricane Harvey, having my skin split during the freeze last year, and having my slowly-failing AC fail on me for the past two or three summers, I respect the significance of preparation and awareness. (This is why I made sure our AC unit was checked, fixed and running smoothly months ago).
These days husband and I keep more toilet paper, soap, non-perishable food items, medicine, and first aid accessories available than in prior years.
We keep the gas tanks full, and we consider headgear should we plan to be outside in the heat for too long.
And whether it’s because we’re older or traumatic experiences have taught us well, we also keep tabs on weather trends.
First, we worried about the rain.
Then we worried about the cold.
But we’ve always worried about the heat.
Both of us, thankfully in our more youthful years, experience heat exhaustion. My husband was once a step away from a heat stroke — let me tell you, you can’t toy with the heat.
It used to be you didn’t have to worry over heat until summer was in full swing, but if this past weekend’s temperatures are any indication, the heat is here.
It was so hot that while tending to my garden, I watered a bird right along with the plant she decided to build her nest in. She’s been there for a little while now, but when I get a bit too close, she’ll fly to the fence and watch me until I’m done doing what I need to do.
This time when she saw me watering my plants, she stayed right where she was, relaxing in the cool mist.
If you’re not aware, heat emergencies come in three stages: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal and requires medical treatment.
Heat cramps, which affect those who are sweating profusely, usually present with muscle pain and tightness. Because the body is losing fluids, as well as minerals and salts, muscle cramps can happen, especially if you’re only replacing fluids.
Heat exhaustion presents with muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting, pale skin, fainting, heavy sweating, a fast heart rate or breathing, headache, extreme thirst, dizziness, mild confusion and irritability. And don’t be tricked by a cool skin temperature. Even though the skin may feel cool to the touch, your internal body temperature can be perilously elevated.
Heatstroke symptoms include: dry skin, seizures, weak and rapid pulse, hallucinations or irrational behavior, confusion, loss of consciousness and a body temperature over 104.
Other symptoms of a heat emergency include a heat rash, also known as prickly heat, Heat Syncope, or rather fainting, dizziness or becoming lightheaded from heat.
What’s important to remember is that those experiencing a heat emergency — especially children — may not know it and therefore don’t say anything. They often don’t realize or recognize their symptoms.
Find shade, keep them hydrated and mandate frequent breaks from the heat.
And that goes for adults, too, especially if alcohol finds its way into the mix.
After that gloomy and seemingly extra-long winter, enjoy this hot and bright weather as I plan to.
Like the fictional character WALL-E I feel recharged for life after garden work in the heat.
But I’m not a robot, and neither are you.
Relish the increasing temperatures, but don’t overdo it.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgrffin@fbherald.com.
