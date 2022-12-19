Marquita Griffin

My family continued our local light tour this past weekend, heading out to Pecan Grove per usual, and as expected, we were inspired.
Street after street was homes all aglow, showcasing holiday displays so magnificent that drivers didn’t seem to be upset by the crawling speed everyone was going.
A few families were walking the sidewalks, the hayride trailers were in full effect, a stand was selling smores and cocoa, and people even decorated the outsides of their trucks and cars with lights — something I hadn’t seen until this year.
While our kids continuously pointed out each Grinch they could see, my husband and I found ourselves with a child-like disposition, nostalgia filling our minds as we randomly chose streets to cruise down.
Deep down, I hope that night washes to the surface when my children are grown but have a moment of nostalgia.
During that period of our lives, when they’re away living out their adventures, I hope they see a box of Christmas lights in the store or on a neighbor’s window and remember our night driving through Pecan Grove, singing and laughing as we looked at decorated homes.
I hope they call each other on the phone to say, “Do you remember ...?” and crack up about how I was dancing in the front seat or how we had to stop for water at the corner store because I made it too hot in the car and everyone felt parched.
Good memories with family, friends and loved ones are the greatest gifts to get. Or give.
It’s been some time since I thought about Christmas the way I did as a child, primarily excited to rip wrapping paper from a box to collect my prize.
But not anymore. I don’t care to receive gifts these days, and I’m beginning to understand better why my parents didn’t either.
Although I’m sure my parents swapped gifts during those Christmastimes three-plus decades ago, what I most remember about them during my childhood holidays, is how they would sit back and enjoy watching my brother and me lose our minds over our gifts.
I’m sure they were tired from weeks’ worth of working and then rippin’ and runnin’ around town in preparation for the big day (I’m starting to understand that more as a parent, too). But for that half-hour or so of pure giddiness in a decorated living room with the Christmas music playing — like Louis Armstrong, Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and the Temptations — we were carefree.
No one was thinking about work or school or chores or errands. The stores were closed, the streets quiet, and, before long, we would head to our grandmothers’ homes to continue the celebration with our cousins and phenomenal food.
The memories of those times are still so strong that when my brain reflects on them, I can feel those moments as if they happened yesterday, and my heart will feel drenched in bittersweet happiness.
Sweet because it happened. Bitter because it’s over.
